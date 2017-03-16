Situation on Korean Peninsula Worsening Amid THAAD Deployment - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The tensions on Korean peninsula are rising, which showcases certain drawbacks of the joint project of Seoul and Washington to deploy US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile system in South Korea, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"The fact that the situation… in this region [on the Korean peninsula] is only getting worse, notably in terms of tension, proves that the approach of Washington, in particular, was not attuned to all the nuances. We have spoken about this very frankly with various representatives of Washington," Zakharova said.

Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.