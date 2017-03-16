Register
19:44 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Fuel pumps are pictured at a service station in New Delhi on September 29, 2016

    India Imports Petrol, Diesel From China Despite Many Disagreements

    © AFP 2017/ Prakash SINGH
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 53 0 0

    India has turned to China for petrol and diesel imports in what could be a game-changer in continuing the trade between the two neighbors even as pressing issues between them simmer on the backburner.

    Delegates and performers sing the ASEAN anthem during the opening ceremony of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) 49th annual ministerial meeting in Vientiane on July 24, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ HOANG DINH NAM
    India Seeks to Strengthen Relations With ASEAN Bloc to Counter China
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indian politicians have pitched Beijing as the rival to India's regional power status while admiring its strides in GDP growth, which was partly replicated by New Delhi.

    Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the Indian upper house of Parliament on Wednesday that in the first nine months of the current financial year, the government of India had imported 18,000 tons of petrol and 39,000 tons of diesel. India had last imported the fuels from China four years ago when the former UPA government was in power.

    Pradhan said the government had imported the fuel from China in a bid to access them from diverse sources, instead of turning to Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which supply the most petrol and diesel to India.

    The minister though downplayed the China link, saying some quantity of petrol and diesel is imported for specific requirements. There is no shortage in petrol and diesel production when compared to the domestic consumption, he said.

    Vehicles ply on a smog enveloped morning during a two-week experiment to reduce the number of cars to fight pollution in New Delhi, India.
    © AP Photo/ Tsering Topgyal
    India’s Green Tribunal Directs Immediate Ban On Delhi Diesel Vehicles 10 Years Old
    In April 2016 to December 2016, India consumed 17.96 million tons of petrol when it produced 27.1 million tons. Similarly, the consumption of diesel in the country was 57.24 million tons and the production was at 76.55 million tons, Press Trust of India quoted the minister as saying. India has an installed refining capacity of 230.1 million tons against the total fuel demand of 184.7 million tons in 2015-16.

    But India imports 80 percent of its crude oil needs with domestic production under 37 million tons in 2015-16 and 30.1 million tons in April-January 2016-17.

    An editorial in the Communist Party of China-run Global Times said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emboldened by the election victory in Uttar Pradesh state and could come up with bold decisions on the border row between the two countries.

    Experts don't see the decision to import fuels as a major change in India's China policy. "It doesn't signify any major shift in policy. This was strictly a commercial decision taken by Indian oil companies on the basis of urgency or price or availability. It doesn't mean a policy shift or a trend. We also export petrol and diesel to some 100 countries," said energy expert Narendra Taneja.

    "India may have imported petrol and diesel from China because the Supreme Court had cracked down on sale of BS-III (Euro III) quality being sold outside the major cities and had said all fuel sold should be BS-IV (Euro IV) quality. While Indian refineries were being upgraded to improve the quality of fuels, they may have been imported from China," said former Indian Petroleum Secretary SC Tripathi.

    In the recent past, China has blocked Indian attempts to get the name of Pakistan-based Jamaat ud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed added to the United Nations' list of global terrorists.

    China had also hoped India and Pakistan join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization at the earliest.

    By resuming fuel imports from China, India maybe sending out a signal to Beijing that border issues need not color trade between the two countries.

    Related:

    India Seeks to Strengthen Relations With ASEAN Bloc to Counter China
    Ports For Pawns: How India-China Rivalry is Panning Out in the Persian Gulf
    Potential Pakistan Entry in BRICS Via China’s BRICS Plus Leaves India Concerned
    India Dwarfed by China’s Unmanned Warfare Capabilities
    Tags:
    petroleum, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Airtight: Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jets Practice Defending the Sky Frontier
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok