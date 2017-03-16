Situation on Korean Peninsula Reaches 'Explosive Stage' - Pyongyang

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korean Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyun Joong described on Thursday the current situation on the Korean Peninsula as extremely volatile.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is very difficult, I might say it is at an explosive stage," the N Korean diplomat said at a news briefing in Moscow.

According to Kim Hyun Joong, the deployment of elements of US missile defenses in South Korea will aggravate the situation even further.

Last week, Washington announced the deployment of THAAD missile interceptors in South Korea.

Seoul and Washington first agreed to deploy THAAD in July 2016 amid South Korea’s growing unease about Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. The system is designed to intercept short, medium and intermediate ballistic missiles at the terminal incoming stage.