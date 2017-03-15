Register
22:30 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016.

    How the Philippines Uses Flaws in US-China Relations for Its Own Benefit

    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS PETER
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    124860

    China doesn't show any intention to reconsider its trade and investment ties with the Philippines even considering the recent anti-Chinese statements made by Manila on the South China Sea issue.

    Manila
    © Flickr/ Benjie Ordoñez
    Philippines Ready to Cooperate With Russia, China Amid Rift in Relations With US
    On March 16-19, the Vice Premier of China, Wang Yang,  is due to hold talks with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and open the year of tourism and cooperation in Manila.

    The upcoming visit by the Chinese vice premier will take place less than a month after the February 23 visit to Manila by a representative of the Chinese delegation led by the Minister of Commerce was postponed last minute.

    The Chinese side explained the delay as “problems in planning.”  On the same day, however, it was announced that there would be changes taking place in the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

    Meanwhile, observers suggested that China postponed the signing of a large package of agreements on economic and investment cooperation with the Philippines because of unflattering statements made by Philippine Foreign Minister Perfecto Yasay Jr. regarding South China Sea issues.

    Nevertheless, Wang Yang's upcoming visit confirms that both sides have managed to turn the page in their bilateral relations.

    Andrei Volodin, an expert at the Institute for Topical International Problems of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy, told Sputnik that the Sino-Philippine economic dialogue demonstrates that the Philippines have now set its course on the so-called “free geometry” of international relations.

    “Like any small and medium-sized country, they [Filipinos] are using the contradictions between great powers — the US and China. They do so in their economic and geopolitical interests,” Volodin said.

    he moon sets above a Chinese flag flying over Tiananmen Square after a flag raising ceremony on National Day, the 66th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Mark Schiefelbein
    Beijing Welcomes Philippines' Stance on South China Sea Dispute
    Observers also drew attention to another important fact. The Philippines was not included in the list of countries that US Vice President Michael Pence is set to visit in April during his first tour of the Asia-Pacific Region.

    Pence plans to visit Japan, South Korea, Indonesia and Australia. An expert from Moscow State University, Alexey Fenenko, said that there are two possible reasons for why the Philippines is not on that list.

    “Firstly, it appears that the US simply does not consider the current president of the Philippines as a privileged partner. Secondly, such a visit of the US vice-president to the Philippines could lead to a complication of the situation in the South China Sea,” Feneko said.

    He further said that despite confrontation in the South China Sea no one wants a full-fledged war in that region and China understands that the severance of relations with the Philippines may lead to an open armed conflict in the region.

    Submarine of the People's Liberation Army Navy's Nanhai Fleet taking part in a marine training session in the South China Sea (File)
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Beijing Doubles Down on South China Sea Defense Buildup
    “Therefore, visit of the Chinese delegation to Manila is an important step away from the confrontational development of the situation in Southeast Asia,” the expert said.

    Director of the Center for South Pacific Studies at the Chinese Institute of International Affairs Shen Shishun, also believes that the importance of the China-Philippines economic dialogue goes beyond the framework of just bilateral relations.

    “The visit of Vice Premier Wang Yang to the Philippines clearly reflects the desire of both countries to develop interstate relations. Therefore, this visit will undoubtedly help reformat and strengthen ties between the two countries. The trip can be called a landmark,” Shishun said.

    He further said that after the rise to power of Rodrigo Dutherte, the Philippines government is basically pursuing a policy of actively developing friendly relations with China.

    According to the director, China is also making it clear to the ASEAN states that it wants further deepening of multi-vector cooperation with the ASEAN countries especially in the development of this region through the implementation of the “One belt, One Road” concept.

    “Based on current tendencies, the US and Japan are still trying to take new steps to win over the Philippines in the field of diplomacy and economics. However, such efforts are not capable of influencing development of the Sino-Philippines relations. From the past historical experience, Duterte learned a lesson that only development of friendly relations with China can meet the fundamental interests of the people of the two countries,” Shishun said.

    According to the director, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is an experienced politician who understands that China is not an enemy but a reliable comrade of the Philippines.

    “During the visit of Wang Yang to the Philippines, the Chinese delegation will be given a warm welcome. We can assume that after this visit, friendly ties between the two countries will rise to a new level,” the director concluded.

    Related:

    This is Why US is Unlikely to Block China's Access to South China Sea Islets
    Show of Force: Japan Sending Largest Warship to South China Sea
    Beijing Outmaneuvering US Navy in South China Sea
    Beijing ‘Opposes’ US Nuclear-Powered Carrier in South China Sea
    US Geopolitical Game in South China Sea 'Not Only Aimed at Pressuring Beijing'
    Tags:
    delegation, official visit, geopolitical goals, regional conflict, bilateral cooperation, ASEAN, Wang Yang, Rodrigo Duterte, China, Philippines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok