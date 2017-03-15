Register
17:58 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An Indian Air Force Sukhoi Su-30

    Indian Air Force Loses Front-Line Sukhoi Jet, Helicopter in Two Accidents

    © AFP 2017/ Dibyangshu SARKAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 15802

    The Indian Air Force lost a Sukhoi-30MKI jet in a crash and a Chetak helicopter crash-landed in two separate air accidents on Wednesday.

    A Russian Su-30MKI fighter performs at the Moscow International Air Show in Zhukovsky
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    India Wants Fleet of 1,317MPH Next-Gen Russian ‘Super Sukhoi’ Fighter Jets
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Two accidents in one day cost the Indian Air Force a Sukhoi-30MKI jet and a Chetak helicopter.

    “A Sukhoi aircraft of Indian Air Force crashed in the field of Shivkar Kudla village in Barmer while on a routine sortie. Both the pilots ejected safely,” said an Indian Air Force officer. Barmer is in western India, bordering Pakistan. An inquiry has been ordered by the air force. This is the seventh crash of a Sukhoi-30MKI since induction into the Indian Air Force in 2002.

    The Sukhoi-30MKI is twin-seater, twin engine multi-role fighter of Russian origin, capable of carrying a variety of medium-range guided air-to-air missiles with active or semi-active radar or infra-red homing close-range missiles.  IAF contracted 272 Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft in 2000, of which more than 213 jets have been delivered till date and the remaining are likely to be delivered by 2020.

    ​In the other accident of the day, a Chetak helicopter crash-landed after a technical snag during a training sortie near Allahabad. It is not clear whether both the accidents took place due to a technical fault or pilot’s error.
    According to India’s Ministry of Defense, there were eight accidents reported over the last nine months, which is higher than the previous 12 months. In year 2015-16, six aircraft met with accidents while it was 10 in 2014-15.

    “As many as 87 accidents had taken place, which works out to be more than 10 per year. In these accidents, as many as 75 lives were lost. It was further found that in most of the cases of accidents, the reason was established to be material failure, technical defect or human error,” said a report of the parliamentary committee on defense.

    Related:

    In China’s backyard, India to Train Vietnam Pilots Fly Sukhoi Jets
    India Wants Fleet of 1,317MPH Next-Gen Russian ‘Super Sukhoi’ Fighter Jets
    India's Suspended Sukhoi Su-30 Jets May Return to Service Next Week
    Safety Checks Will Not Affect Future India-Russia Sukhoi Deals: India Ex-Air Chief
    Tags:
    aircraft, helicopter, Sukhoi, accidents, Indian Air Force, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok