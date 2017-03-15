Russian, US Delegations Discuss Visions on Syria Settlement in Astana - Head

© REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho Turkey to Continue Providing Humanitarian Aid to Syria – Ambassador to Russia

ASTANA (Sputnik) – The Russian delegation at the Astana talks on Syria held a bilateral meeting with the US delegation to coordinate the two countries' visions on Syrian settlement, special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, who heads the Russian delegation, told Sputnik.

"We had a consultational meeting. We informed our US colleagues on the format of the ongoing talks. We also coordinated the views on the issue of further Syrian settlement," Lavrentyev said.

The second round of the Astana talks took place on February 15-16, with the participants agreeing to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, encompassing Iran, Russia and Turkey, that would report to the United Nations.

The third round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana will take place on March 14-15, with the consultations to be held on the first day and the plenary session to take place on Wednesday.