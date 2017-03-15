Astana's Role on Syria Settlement Grows - Russian Senator

© Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov Second Day of Astana Talks Starts With Arrival of Russian, Iranian Delegations

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The role of Astana is growing as the Geneva format demonstrates the incapacity toward successful negotiations on Syria, Russian Senator Oleg Morozov said Wednesday.

"It is obvious that the Geneva format is now 'grinding', losing and once again showing inability [to achieve results] at the level of negotiators to cease hostilities in Syria and agree on post-war settlement, creating a constitution, holding elections," Morozov said.

Astana "increases its status" and the role of Russia and Iran is becoming indispensable in the Syrian conflict settlement efforts, Morozov said at a videolink with Iranian lawmakers organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.