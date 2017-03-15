Astana's Role on Syria Settlement Grows - Russian Senator

"It is obvious that the Geneva format is now 'grinding', losing and once again showing inability [to achieve results] at the level of negotiators to cease hostilities in Syria and agree on post-war settlement, creating a constitution, holding elections," Morozov said.
Astana "increases its status" and the role of Russia and Iran is becoming indispensable in the Syrian conflict settlement efforts, Morozov said at a videolink with Iranian lawmakers organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.
