15 March 2017
    Shanghai, China

    China's 2017 6.5% GDP Growth Target Sufficient, Not Easy to Reach - Premier

    © Flickr/ Lei Han
    Asia & Pacific
    China's 2017 target GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent is not low and will not be easy to reach, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.

    China must continue economic reforms and enact policy changes to improve the climate for US private companies, Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker said at the 27th meeting of the US-China Joint Commission on Commerce and Trade on Wednesday.
    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan, Pool
    US Urges China to Further Open Economy to Encourage Business Growth
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — China's 2017 target GDP growth rate of 6.5 percent is not low and will not be easy to reach, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.

    "I should point out that 6.5 percent is not a low rate and won’t be easy to achieve… This can generate 11 million jobs," Li was quoted as saying on the Chinese governmental portal said during his annual press conference after the closing of the 10-day National People's Congress session.

    The given target, which is the lowest growth rate seen by China in decades, will allow the government to focus on improving the country's economy in qualitative terms, he added, stressing that China's contribution to the global economy will not diminish and China will remain a powerhouse economy.

    A man rides with a Russian flag displayed on his pedicab in Beijing's Russian trade district of Yabaolu. file photo
    © AFP 2017/ LIU Jin
    Russia-China Trade Ties Likely to Make a 'Breakthrough' in 2017
    China's government will also seek to minimize risks posed to the stability of the country's financial system, the premier said.

    Earlier this month, China’s National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2017 set a 6.5-percent target for GDP growth following last year's record low growth figures. In 2016, China's GDP grew 6.7 percent, the slowest in over 25 years.

    Moreover, the Chinese government will create more jobs in order to avoid mass unemployment in the country, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.

    "We are fully capable of expanding employment and will not allow mass unemployment," Li was quoted as saying on the Chinese governmental portal during his annual press conference following the conclusion of the 10-day National People's Congress session.

    Vladimir Putin pays official visit to People's Republic of China
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Chinese-Russian Trade Rising Further to Meet Target Volumes - Chinese Premier
    China faced a relatively high pressure in 2017 due to the necessity of providing jobs for the 7.85 million college graduates, as well as for five million vocational school graduates, the Chinese premier added.

    Beijing's economy has recently seen lower growth rates, with the yuan sliding against other currencies. China reported its 2015 GDP increase to be the lowest in over 20 years.

    According to the Chinese State Council, more than 50 million jobs will be created in China by 2020.

