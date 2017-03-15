South Korea's Ex-President to Undergo Corruption Case Questioning on March 21

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Constitutional Court of South Korea on March 9 unanimously upheld the parliamentary decision to impeach President Park.

"The prosecution team has sent a summons to former President Park Geun-hye's legal representative (for her) to appear for questioning on March 21, 9:30 a.m," the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Park's representatives have confirmed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

South Korea's first female president was impeached by parliament in December 2016 over a corruption scandal involving her close associate Choi Soon-sil. Park was accused of extorting money from the corporations, including Samsung, with Choi's assistance, as well as of letting her meddle in state affairs.