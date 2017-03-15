Register
01:16 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on December 18, 2012 shows South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-In of the opposition Democratic United Party speaking during a press conference at the party head office in Seoul.

    Will a New South Korean Leader Improve Relations With Pyongyang?

    © AFP 2017/ KIM JAE-HWAN
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 53 0 0

    With South Korean President Park Geun-Hye now officially impeached, a new administration in Seoul may take a friendlier course toward its northern neighbor, the DPRK. Radio Sputnik’s Brian Becker talks to Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in South Korea.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    THAAD Drama: China May Jam US Radar Signals in South Korea
    It has become a bit of a commonplace that South Korea, backed by the United States, opposes North Korea. However, that was not always the case, as South Korean policy shifted toward a friendlier attitude known as the Sunshine Policy, implemented by South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung, between 1998-2008. That policy involved active cooperation between the two Koreas, and specifically declined any possibility of military confrontation. The policy ended, when the conservative South Korean Grand National Party came to power.

    ​According to Hyun Lee, Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear guest, now that South Korean president Park Gyun-Hee has been impeached, the most probable candidate to win the presidential office is Moon Jae-In, the chairman of South Korea's social-liberal Minjoo party. Moon was a long-time partner and close friend of the late South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun, who ruled between 2003-2008, when the Sunshine Policy was in full bloom.

    "There could possibly be a complete change in politics of South Korea," Hyun Lee said, underscoring that, while serving as a chief of staff in the Roh administration, Moon "really pushed forward the Sunshine policy."

    Hyun Lee noted that the Trump administration has not yet formulated its foreign policy, including that for the Korean Peninsula, and will probably not succeed in this, thanks to the resignation of Trump's National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who was thought to be the only person briefed on US intelligence.

    "He was the only one who has been listening in to these briefs since November and now he's gone," Hyun Lee says. "And now there's complete vacuum of leadership in terms of defining the US foreign policy."

    That vacuum may create breathing room to let Moon pursue his former policy of cooperation with North Korea.

    A view of a firing contest among multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) batteries selected from large combined units of the KPA, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    North Korea: ‘Merciless’ Retaliation if US Violates Sovereignty
    According to Hyun Lee, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Asia next week is, in part, driven by the need to assess the situation on the peninsula. Only after Tillerson's visit will the US be able to formulate a regional foreign policy.

    Loud & Clear host Becker observed that North Korea officially opposed the Sunshine Policy, claiming it to be a tool of "soft power," and a cover for a policy of bloodless regime change. Nevertheless, despite loud declarations, DPRK in fact eagerly used the opportunities of cooperation "behind the scenes."

    When asked if the Sunshine Policy was in fact an attempt to oust North Korean regime, Hyun Lee agreed.

    "Without a doubt, the officials in Washington DC and in South Korea — their agenda is regime change [in North Korea]," Hyun Lee said, adding that, "there are two camps of people who seek regime change in North Korea."

    According to Hyun Lee, some seek to oust the current North Korean regime with military power, or some other form of forceful confrontation. Others, however, seek to change the North Korean leadership through soft-power economic means, and other forms of cooperation.

    Moon Jae-In, the presidential hopeful believed to be the favorite to win, reportedly said, "We must embrace the North Korean people, as part of the Korean Nation. And to do that, whether we like it or not, we must recognize Kim Jong-Un as their ruler and as our dialog partner."

    Between the deployment of the THAAD missile-defense system in South Korea, the launch of North Korea's ballistic missiles, and other developments in the region, Moon's shift in policy appears to be a stark contrast to the policy of Park Geun-Hye, and, to reasonable extent, her predecessor, Lee Myung-bak. The move could scare some in the US "who want only confrontation" and "tension," according to reports. Others project, however, that US President Trump's undecidedness in foreign policy will help the divided region step closer to becoming one again.

    Related:

    US-S Korea Drills Show Kim Jong Un 'They'll Resort to Last-Ditch Methods'
    THAAD Deployment: Risks and Consequences for China-S Korea Trade Relations
    China Prepares to Counter US THAAD Missile Defense System in South Korea
    US, South Korea, Japan Launch Joint Military Drills Amid DPRK's Missile Tests
    US Won't Impose New Sanctions on North Korea During Tillerson's Asia Tour
    Tags:
    impeachment, foreign policy, Moon Jae-in, Park Geun-hye, Donald Trump, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok