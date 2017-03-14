Register
01:16 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017

    THAAD Drama: China May Jam US Radar Signals in South Korea

    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    71269170

    The South China Morning Post (SCMP) cited PLA air force aviation expert Fu Qianshao saying that Beijing would send planes near THAAD to obstruct the system’s long-range radar signals.

    China has been particularly vocal in decrying THAAD, prompting US Defense Secretary James Mattis to address both their and Moscow’s complaints in February, saying, "there is no other nation that needs to be concerned about THAAD other than North Korea," according to CNN. 

    Anti-war activists hold placards during a rally against talks on deployment of the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, THAAD, outside South Korea's defence ministry in Seoul on March 4, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG YEON-JE
    THAAD Deployment: Risks and Consequences for China-S Korea Relations

    In August 2016, Yonhap quoted South Korean chief presidential secretary of public affairs Kim Sung-woo stating, "The fundamental reason for the decision to deploy THAAD lies in the rising nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. If such threats from the North disappear, THAAD won’t be needed."

    Some South Korean officials believe that China has attempted to add pressure by imposing restrictions on businesses operating in and with Seoul. Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho has said there is no hard evidence of this, but Moon Jae-in, the politician many expect to be South Korea’s next president, has called on China to halt its economic retaliation. 

    Two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors are launched during a successful intercept test.
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    Security Tensions Rise as US Pushes THAAD Missile System on South Korea

    During a debate with other candidates on Tuesday, Moon said, "We should complain about what needs to be complained about and we should make diplomatic efforts to persuade China," adding, "It is also not desirable for China to harm our relationship with excessive retaliation…I call on China to immediately stop."

    Retired PLA general Wang Hongguang told SCMP that China could also counter the utility of THAAD by using its own anti-radar technology. "We will complete our deployment before THAAD begins operations. There is no need to wait for two months [before the election of the next South Korean president]," he said, "We already have such equipment in place. We just have to move it to the right spot."

    Washington and Seoul claim that the sole purpose of THAAD is to address threats from North Korea, which continues launching ballistic missiles and testing nuclear weapons despite sanctions, as recently as March 6. The system is designed to intercept short-, medium- and intermediate-range missiles.

    Related:

    Funding THAAD: Is Missile Defense System Causing More Problems Than Solutions?
    THAAD Deployment in South Korea Brings Nuclear War 'Tangibly Nearer'
    Russian, S. Korean Foreign Ministers Discuss US THAAD Missile System Deployment
    US May Deploy THAAD System in South Korea in June
    China Technically Capable of 'Blinding' US THAAD Radars in S Korea
    Tags:
    Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), US Armed Forces, People's Liberation Army Air Force, People's Liberation Army, United States, China, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Sir Percy
      Chinese Government did not force Chinese citizens to do anything. A cruise ship carried 3,000 Chinese tourists arrived at Juju ROK, the 3,000 citizens learned when on board that ROK inisisted on installing THAAD like waving a dagger in front of China's face. The 3,000 Chinese citizens refused to land for shopping or sightseeing. They did it totally voluntarily without any suggestion from China or tourist group leader just to show they love China. The Korea's several dozen tourist buses stayed empty and left disappointed.
    • Reply
      avatar
      francescoslossel
      THAAD means only fuel on fire!
    • Reply
      avatar
      peaceactivist2
      I am a us citizen, my kids has cousins in China, it is hard to understand why people in powers are such ruthless and selfish in bullying and trouble making as though our side would never get killed or destroyed. Man, can't we live in peace and quietly for at least some moments.
    • Reply
      avatar
      goldcamshaft
      I thought that the South Koreans had more brains than they display. They will be the first to get roasted in the return fire or first fire. War donkeys are usually preserved and protected for future workloads, but this time they may be sacrificed.
      God bless america to have full control over fools.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok