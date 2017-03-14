Register
16:10 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, January 6, 2016, file photo, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China.

    China Sends Warning to Japan Over Deployment of Warship to the South China Sea

    © AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 10120

    Tensions in the South China Sea are continuing to rise after China asked Japan to reveal why they are planning to send its largest warship on a three month tour of the ocean.

    China said on Tuesday, March 15 that it is awaiting official word from Tokyo as to why they're sending the 24,000-ton warship through the hotly disputed waters.

    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Beijing hasn't been told the purpose of the trip and said they will only have objections if the boat doesn't pass through the waters "normally."

    "We have not yet heard what Japan says officially," she told a daily news briefing on Tuesday.

    "If it's only a normal visit, going to several countries, and passing normally through the South China Sea, then we've got no objections, and we hope this kind of normal exchange between relevant countries can play a role promoting regional peace and stability.

    "But if going to the South China Sea has different intentions, then that's a different matter."

    The Izumo helicopter carrier is set to hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean, with ships from the navies of the US and India, a Japanese military spokesman said on Monday, March 13. 

    US soldiers gather during their drill at a military training field in the border city of Paju on March 7, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ JUNG Yeon-Je
    US, South Korea, Japan Launch Joint Military Drills Amid DPRK's Missile Tests

    The ship, which was commissioned just two years ago, will also have stopovers in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia, before returning to Japan in August.

    China has laid claim over much of the South China Sea even building artificial islands for military vehicles.

    Beijing has stoked the ire of neighbors Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei who also claim parts of the sea which has rich fishing grounds, oil and gas deposits.

    However, Japan does not have a claim over any of the ocean, but it does have a separate maritime dispute with China over the sovereignty of parts of the East China Sea.

    Related:

    Show of Force: Japan Sending Largest Warship to South China Sea
    Marine Corps to Protect China’s Growing Interest in Asia-Pacific Region
    This is Why US is Unlikely to Block China's Access to South China Sea Islets
    Tags:
    South China Sea dispute, naval exercises, military presence, military, warship, Hua Chunying, Asia-Pacific, South China Sea, China, Japan, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok