Robotic Inspection of Fukushima-1 Reactor Halted Over Technical Difficulties

TOKYO (Sputnik) — In March 2011, an earthquake triggered a tsunami which hit the NPP, resulting in the leakage of radioactive materials from and shutdown of the plant.

Tokyo Electric Power Company, the Fukushima operator, began preparations for the probe in the morning, but had to cancel the operation when it became clear that the images on a camera placed inside the reactor were not showing up in the control room, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported.

According to the news outlet, the company is planning to investigate the glitch and relaunch the inspection at some point from Wednesday.

Earlier this March, Japanese media reported that the decontamination costs of the area surrounding the NPP reached some 2.6 trillion yen (approximately $22.7 billion) by the end of 2016 and further increase was likely.

People are still prohibited from living in the settlements located near the NPP, with clean-up operations expecting to take about 40 years.