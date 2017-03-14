Release of Detainees, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid on Astana Syria Talks Agenda

© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin Astana Talks May Work Out Paper on Int'l Cooperation on Demining Palmyra

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Release of the detainees, measures to strengthen ceasefire and ensure humanitarian access are on the agenda of the ongoing talks on Syria in the Kazakh capital of Astana, a source at the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Immediate confidence building measures to strengthen the ceasefire regime, humanitarian access, demining, release of arbitrarily detained people etc." are on the agenda at the moment, the source said.

Russian delegation, headed by special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, is holding bilateral meetings with the delegations of the United Nations, Syrian government, Iran and Turkey throughout Tuesday.

Damascus delegation is headed by Syria's Envoy to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari, Iran is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, while Turkey is represented by Foreign Ministry Deputy Undersecretary Sedat Onal.

Syrian armed opposition has so far refused to attend the new meeting on Syria in the Kazakh capital.