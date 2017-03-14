Kim Jong Nam's Identity Confirmed Based on Fingerprints Obtained From China

BEIJING (Sputnik) — According to Singapore-based The Straits Times newspaper, Kim Jong Nam's fingerprints were kept in Macau, where he had lived with his family.

"Confirmation through fingerprint database is part of the process in identifying the victim in the context of DNA. It can be accepted aside from testing the samples of the victim's tissue, hair and blood with that of his family members," the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier in the month, Malaysian police requested DNA samples from Kim Jong Nam's family to confirm victim's identity.

On February 13, Kim Jong Nam, traveling by the name of Kim Chol, was killed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Malaysian investigators suspect that he was killed with a VX nerve agent. The substance is listed as a chemical weapon by the Chemical Weapons Convention and classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.