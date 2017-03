ASTANA (Sputnik) — The head of the Syrian government’s delegation at Astana talks, Bashar Jaafari, said that his delegation held a successful meeting with the Russian delegation on Tuesday.

"We had a good meeting with the Russian delegation. We discussed agenda of the talks. We have assessed the situation in Syria as well as in the region in general, and the world’s position regarding Syria," Jaafari said.

The Syria settlement talks are taking place in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on March 14-15. A plenary session will take place Wednesday.