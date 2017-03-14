Bilateral Meeting Between Russian, Syrian Gov't Delegations Underway in Astana

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Kazakh Foreign Ministry Commented on a New Round of Astana Peace Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — A new meeting on Syrian settlement in the Kazakh capital officially kicked off with a bilateral meeting between the UN and Russian delegations earlier in the day. The Russian delegation also met with the delegation from Jordan.

Russian-Iranian and Russian-Turkish consultations are planned for later in the day. A trilateral Russia-Turkey-Iran meeting will complete the first day's program of negotiations.

The Astana talks are taking place on March 14-15. A plenary session will take place Wednesday.