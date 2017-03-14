Russia-Turkey, Russia-Iran Consultations to Take Place in Astana - Minister

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Kazakh Foreign Ministry Commented on a New Round of Astana Peace Talks

ASTANA (Sputnik) — Russian-Turkish and Russian-Iranian consultations are due to take place on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Astana talks on Syria, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

"Today intensive bilateral consultations are due to take place, namely between Russia and Turkey, Russia and Iran," Abdrakhmanov said.

Earlier in the day, the intra-Syrian peace talks officially kicked off in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

The representatives of Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as Syrian government and opposition are expected to complete drafting the map of presence of Jabhat Fatah al Sham (former Nusra Front) and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia, at the fresh round of Astana talks.