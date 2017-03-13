Kabul Residents Protest Over Lack of Security in Afghanistan

© AFP 2017/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghanistan Asks Russia to Provide Help in Economic Reconstruction

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Local activists, accusing the government of being unable to ensure security in the capital city and provinces, demanded the removal of the interior and defense ministers as well as the head of the country’s intelligence agency, the Afghanistan Times newspaper said.

Earlier in the day, an explosion hit a minibus in Kabul, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

Afghanistan has been facing instability for many years with the government troops fighting against militant Islamist movement Taliban (outlawed in Russia) that seeks to establish strict Sharia law in the country. The turmoil has resulted in the rise of other terrorist groups such as Daesh, also outlawed in Russia.

The fighting has caused significant political, social and security-related instability. NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015.