Register
18:56 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2011, file photo, a Chinese soccer fan cheers for his team before their AFC Asian Cup group A soccer match against Qatar in Doha, Qatar.

    'Football-Crazy' China Set to Miss Out on Qualification for World Cup in Russia

    © AP Photo/ Hassan Ammar
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 1810

    Despite paying hundreds of millions of dollars to bring some of the world's best footballers to play in China, the country's national team is in danger of missing out on qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.

    China's President Xi Jinping loves football and is said to be desperate for the country to become a major power in football. He is considering bidding to host the tournament in 2030.

    Several Chinese Super League teams have spent fortunes on players — Oscar (US$73m), Hulk (US$56m), Alex Teixiera (US$46m) and Jackson Martinez (US$37m) — while Carlos Tevez moved to Shanghai Shenhua in January and became the world's highest paid player on US$745,000 a week.

    But their national team is frankly a joke.

    Despite being coached by Marcello Lippi — who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy — they have lost to Syria and Uzbekistan and are bottom of their qualifying group with virtually no chance of qualifying.

    They play South Korea, one of Asia's best teams, on March 23, and even if they win, it will be virtually impossible for them to reach Russia next year.

    China has only qualified once for a World Cup — in 2002 in Japan, when they lost all three games.

    Since then the professional game has grown out of all recognition and the money swishing around in the Chinese Super League is sucking in some of the best playing and coaching talent in the world.

    But still, Team Dragon, as the national team is known, contains to breathe smoke, rather than fire.

    The team is captained by Zheng Zhi, who at 36 is something of a veteran. He spent two years in the English Premier League with Charlton Athletic a decade ago and is now with one of China's top club sides, Guangzhou Evergrande.

    The average age of the national side is around 27 and there are no signs yet of a younger "golden generation" who might start winning things for China.

    Chris Atkins, a football agent and expert on Chinese football based in Guangzhou, told Sputnik:

    "It takes far more time to develop players than it takes to buy foreign players.

    "Any structures they're trying to put in place will take years to pay dividends in terms of player development. They're going to have to be patient."

    President Xi, a big football fan, is known to be hugely frustrated.

    Last year, the Chinese government published a strategy (in Chinese), in which they aimed to become a "world football superpower" by 2050, by getting 50 million children and adults playing the game by 2020. China is building 20,000 football training centers and 70,000 pitches. President Xi has said he wants China to not only host the World Cup within 15 years, but also to win it.

    China are currently 86th in FIFA's world rankings — below Guinea-Bissau, Curacao and Uganda. They are even below the Faroe Islands, which has a population of 50,000 and a team entirely made up of part-time footballers.

    If China does go from its current lowly position to World Cup winners, it would be a miracle, but then they managed it in track-and-field, going from nowhere to second in the overall medal tally at the 2012 Olympics.

    The official hashtag of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which Russian will host, stands in front of the Konigsberg Cathedral, Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Despite BBC Chiller-Diller Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia

    The absence of tens of thousands of Chinese World Cup tourists will also be a blow to the hosts, Russia, although the tournament's games are all set to be sold out anyway.

    Several other major nations are in danger of missing out too.

    The US has been struggling in its qualification group and has a crucial game coming up against Honduras on 23 March.

    Most of world football's big names — Italy, Brazil, Germany, France, Holland and England — are on course to qualify but Argentina are struggling and Turkey will almost certainly miss out.

    The official emblem of 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia projected on the facade of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre, Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Vilf
    Russia Launches Free Online Language Course for FIFA World Cup 2018 Volunteers
    FIFA president Gianni Infantino last month played down fears of hooliganism at the tournament and said he had full confidence in the Russian authorities.

    One of the countries which appears to be looking forward to the World Cup most is Chile.

    Chilean football fan Mario Moreno, better known as El Chapulín (Grasshopper), said recently he was looking forward to "the parties, the sunshine, beautiful women" in Russia next summer.

    As for President Xi and the millions of football fans in China, it looks like they will have to watch it on television.

    Related:

    Iranian Football Fans Eager to Go to 2018 World Cup in Russia
    Famous French Football Fan Rejects Fear of Russian Hooligans at World Cup 2018
    'We're Not Looking for Trouble': 2018 World Cup Jitters Allayed
    Russia Launches Free Online Language Course for FIFA World Cup 2018 Volunteers
    Tags:
    qualifiers, football match, sports, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, World Cup 2018, FIFA, Xi Jinping, China, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok