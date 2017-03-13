Register
18:57 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The police officer during celebration Holi in Vrindavana, India (File)

    India Celebrates the Holi Festival of Colors With Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias

    © AP Photo/ Bernat Armangue
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 48 0 0

    Holi, a festival associated with the arrival of spring, is traditionally celebrated as the triumph of good over evil, with people smearing each other with gulaal, other forms of color and water.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Indians, both in the country, as well as abroad, celebrated Holi on Monday, also known as the “festival of colours.” Associated with the romance of the Indian mythological God Krishna and his girlfriends in the village of Gokul, near present day Mathura city in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Holi is also celebrated as the “festival of love.”

    India Celebrates the Festival of Colors Holi with Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias
    © Sputnik/
    India Celebrates the Festival of Colors Holi with Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias

    Moscow Dances Indian Style
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Moscow Dances Indian Style
    10
    The festival signifies the victory of good over evil, the arrival of spring, end of winter, and for many, it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships, and is also celebrated as a thanksgiving for a good harvest.

    The ancient Hindu religious festival is not only celebrated in India, but has also become popular with non-Hindus, expatriate communities in India and parts of South Asia, and other communities outside Asia.

    Holi celebrations in most parts of India start on the night before Holi with a bonfire where people gather, do religious rituals in front of the bonfire, and pray that their internal evil should be destroyed as the bonfire starts.

    The next morning is celebrated with colors, where participants play, chase and color each other with dry powder and coloured water, with some carrying water guns and coloured water-filled balloons.

    India Celebrates the Festival of Colors Holi with Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias
    © Sputnik/
    India Celebrates the Festival of Colors Holi with Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias

    In the evening, after sobering up, people dress up and visit friends and family.

    Both the Indian President and Prime Minister shared their Holi greetings with the people of India. For PM Narendra Modi, this time Holi is even sweeter with his party winning a massive mid-term mandate in assembly polls in five states.

    India Celebrates the Festival of Colors Holi with Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias
    © Sputnik/
    India Celebrates the Festival of Colors Holi with Joy, Revelry, Sweet Gujias

    Indian cricketers, Bollywood stars, and people from all walks of life celebrated and shared their Holi greetings.

    Related:

    At Least 21 Die in Multiple Accidents During Sun God Celebrations in India
    Indian Illustrator Celebrates Strong Female Characters in Movies
    Indian Prime Minister Modi to Celebrate Diwali With Army at Pakistani Border
    Tags:
    celebrations, Holi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok