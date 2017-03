© AP Photo/ Sergei Grits Next Syria Talks in Astana Depend on Guarantors - Kazakh Foreign Minister

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The Egyptian Foreign Ministry does not yet confirm that it had been invited to observe this week's Syria reconciliation talks in Kazakhstan, Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid told Sputnik on Monday.

"I have no information on this matter," Zeid said when asked to comment on media reports that Cairo officials could be invited as observers to the Astana talks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister said earlier in the day that UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura and US officials have been invited to Astana as observers.