Next Syria Talks in Astana Depend on Guarantors - Kazakh Foreign Minister

ASTANA (Sputnik) — The format and agenda of the next round of intra-Syrian talks in Astana this week depend on guarantor countries, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Monday.

"The format, agenda depend on the views of the guarantor countries Russia, Turkey, Iran. They determine the format of the meeting, the agenda," Abdrakhmanov told Kazakh lawmakers during a government hour session.

He said that delegates to the talks began arriving in the Kazakh capital for the third round of negotiations scheduled for Tuesday-Wednesday on Monday.

Moreover, Russia has confirmed its participation at intra-Syrian talks in Astana this week in addition to deputy foreign ministers from Iran and Turkey, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said Monday.

"We received an official message from Russia, the Russian president's special envoy, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special representative will take part," Abdrakhmanov told Kazakh lawmakers during a government hour session.

The third round of settlement talks on the Syrian conflict are scheduled to be held in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday and Wednesday, the country's foreign ministry said last week.

"The deputies foreign affairs ministers of Turkey and Iran have announced their participation. We expect confirmation from other participants of the meeting," Abdrahkmanov added.