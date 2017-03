© AFP 2017/ Anthony WALLACE Over 30,000 China Police Officers Rally in Hong Kong to Support Jailed Colleagues

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Leung Chun-ying has been elected vice chairman of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Monday, local media reported.

Xinhua news agency reported that he was elected at the closing meeting of the annual session of the top political advisory body.

Media reported that the election was linked to the recognition of his actions during the mass protests in 2014 by the central authorities.

Leung was elected chief executive of Hong Kong in March 2012 and took office on July 1 the same year. In late 2016, he announced that he would not seek reelection in 2017.