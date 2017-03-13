Marine Le Pen Urges Cancellation of Turkish Campaign Rallies

© AFP 2017/ Lex van Lieshout Dutch Prime Minister Demands Apology From Turkey Over Nazi Remarks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Front on Monday urged to cancel Turkish political rallies, aimed at gathering support from Turkish expats for a constitutional change, in France.

On Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was allowed to hold a campaign meeting with Turkish expats in France's northeastern city of Metz.

"Why should we accept the proposals on our land that other democracies rejected? No Turkish election campaign in France," Le Pen posted on her official Twitter account.

On Saturday, the Dutch authorities barred the Turkish foreign minister from landing, ahead of his planned Turkish expat rally at the embassy prior to the referendum on the constitutional changes. On the same day, the Turkish family and social affairs minister was denied entry to the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam and then deported to Germany.

The Turkish referendum on the constitutional amendment is scheduled for April 16.