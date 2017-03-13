Register
    This file photo taken on December 18, 2012 shows South Korea's presidential candidate Moon Jae-In of the opposition Democratic United Party speaking during a press conference at the party head office in Seoul.

    Ex-Head of Democratic Party Moon Leads as S. Korean Presidential Candidate

    A poll reveals that former head of the main opposition Democratic Party Moon Jae-in is leading in the race to become South Korean president.

    A large electronic board broadcasts a news report on South Korean President Park Geun-hye releasing a statement to the public as the Presidential Blue House (top L) is seen in the background, in central Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016.
    Impeached South Korean President Park Leaves Presidential Palace
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Former head of the main opposition Democratic Party Moon Jae-in is leading in the race to become South Korean president with 29.9 percent, poll published Monday revealed.

    According to the survey carried out by the Korea Research Center for Yonhap News Agency and KBS broadcaster, Ahn Hee-jung, Moon fellow party member and a provincial governor, finished second with 17 percent.

    The poll was conducted on March 11 and 12 among 2,046 South Koreans.

    The Constitutional Court of South Korea has unanimously upheld the parliament decision to impeach President Park Geun-hye, suspended over a corruption scandal. Park will now be removed from her post and early presidential elections will be held in South Korea within 60 days, approximately in early May.

    A political scandal around the South Korean president broke out in late October 2016, when media reported that Park had allowed her close associate Choi Soon-sil, who did not hold any official post, to get involved in state affairs. Park allegedly extorted money from various corporations, including Samsung, with the assistance of Choi, who is currently under arrest.

