Indian Defense Minister to Become Next Chief Minister of Goa - Source

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — According to sources, Parrikar has resigned as the defense minister but local media reports emerged saying he had not done it yet.

"He [Parrikar] will be the new Chief Minister of the state of Goa as BJP will be going to form government in Goa," the sources said.

Earlier in the day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a march in the country's capital New Delhi to celebrate the victory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the Saturday elections that took place in five Indian states the BJP has won the majority of seats in the legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh states, the latter of which was considered especially important in India's month-long multi-stage regional election marathon. In the states of Manipur and Goa the party is expected to form an alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC), since neither of them gained the majority, while in the state of Punjab the BJP lost the majority to the INC.