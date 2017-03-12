Impeached South Korean President Park Leaves Presidential Palace

TOKYO (Sputnik) — The presidential motorcade has left the territory of the Blue House at 7:17 p.m. local time (10:17 GMT) as it was broadcast by the YTN channel. Park is headed to her private apartment in Seoul.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court of South Korea upheld the parliament's decision to impeach Park, suspended over a corruption scandal.

Hundreds of Park's supporters reportedly gathered near her private house, demanding the impeachment withdrawal. Security measures in the neighborhood where Park lives have been increased,

The scandal around the South Korean president broke out in late October 2016, when media reported that Park had allowed her close associate Choi Soon-sil, who did not hold any official post, to get involved in state affairs. Park was allegedly involved in extorting money from various corporations, including Samsung, with the assistance of Choi, who is currently under arrest.

Now, after the impeachment was upheld by the court, Park has been deprived of immunity and she is likely to face criminal proceedings.