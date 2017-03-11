Afghan Military Airport Attacked by Militants Hosts Foreigners

According to TOLO news broadcaster, earlier in the day, three militants attacked the airport, including a suicide bomber, who detonated a car with explosives at the eastern gate of the airport. Two other attackers managed to enter the territory of the airport and start clashing with the security forces.
The attack started at around 2:30 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT), according to the broadcaster.
No immediate reports about the victims in the attack have been provided yet.
Afghanistan has been experiencing significant political, social and security-related instability for decades, as radical extremist organizations, including the Taliban and IS, continue to stage attacks against civilian and military targets. NATO's Resolute Support mission has been deployed in Afghanistan since 2015.
