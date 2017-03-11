Register
    Supporters of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the initial poll results at the party headquarters in Lucknow, India March 11, 2017

    India's Ruling BJP Party Victory Indicates Citizens Approval of Modi's Policies

    © REUTERS/ Pawan Kumar
    India's Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti said that the victory of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the legislative assembly elections shows that people endorsed the Modi's policies of demonetization and surgical strike against Pakistan.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the audience as he prepares to deliver the 37th Singapore Lecture Monday, Nov. 23, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Modi's BJP Leads in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election - Indian Election Commission
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — The victory of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the legislative assembly elections in the country's largest state of Uttar Pradesh demonstrates the citizens' approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies, Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "Credit of the landslide victory goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People endorsed the Modi's policies of demonetization and surgical strike against Pakistan. Victory shows that people are happy with Modi's policies for the poor and downtrodden," Bharti said

    Parliament member from the ruling BJP party, Yogi Adityanath also commented on the victory, stressing the success of Modi's policies and outlining further goals.

    "The victory shows that now there is no place for politics of caste and appeasement in Indian politics. People have given priority to development and nationalism. Our first priority is to improve the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh," Adityanath told Sputnik.

    Activists of India’s opposition Congress party’s women’s wing shout slogans against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a protest outside the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 2, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Altaf Qadri
    Six Indian Opposition Parties Merge to Counter Ruling BJP
    The elections are taking place in five Indian states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, in the latter of which BJP also won the majority of seats.

    Uttar Pradesh has a population of over 200 million and was considered especially important in India's month-long multi-stage regional election marathon.

    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Uma Bharti, Narendra Modi, India
