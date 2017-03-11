Maoist Insurgents Kill 11 Indian Armed Police in Chhattisgarh State

© AP Photo/ Mustafa Quraish Robots to Join India’s Counter Operations against Maoist Rebels

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Maoist rebels opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) patrol in the state's Sukma district, The Times of India newspaper reported, citing police officials.

Earlier reports said, quoting Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, that the death toll was nine.

The attackers reportedly seized almost a dozen weapons from those killed alongside two radio sets.

The patrol was on a road opening mission to secure a stretch of road running through dense forests.

The Maoists, widely known as the Naxalites or the Naxals, have been fighting the Indian government since the 1960s and currently operate in a number of central and eastern states, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha. The armed far-left groups conduct guerrilla warfare while hiding in some of India's densest forests, targeting security forces and government officials.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!