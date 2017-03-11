Maoist Insurgents Kill 11 Indian Armed Police in Chhattisgarh State

Earlier reports said, quoting Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh, that the death toll was nine.
The attackers reportedly seized almost a dozen weapons from those killed alongside two radio sets.
The patrol was on a road opening mission to secure a stretch of road running through dense forests.
The Maoists, widely known as the Naxalites or the Naxals, have been fighting the Indian government since the 1960s and currently operate in a number of central and eastern states, including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha. The armed far-left groups conduct guerrilla warfare while hiding in some of India's densest forests, targeting security forces and government officials.
