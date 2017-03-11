South Korea Impeachment Protest Death Toll Rises to 3

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A 74-year old man died in hospital in the early hours of Saturday after sustaining injuries during clashes with police that erupted following the South Korean Constitutional Court's decision to uphold the parliament's impeachment of the embattled president, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the police.

The total death toll from Friday's standoff is thus up to three, as two people died the day before. One of the deceased was a 72-year-old man found bleeding from his head near the Constitutional Court midday Friday and pronounced dead in hospital.

On Friday, the eight justices at the Constitutional Court unanimously ruled to ouster Park, who was impeached by parliament in December 2016 over a corruption scandal involving her close associate Choi Soon-sil. Park was accused of extorting money from the corporations, including Samsung, with Choi's assistance, as well as of letting her meddle in state affairs.

According to the South Korean legislation, the new president is to be elected within 60 days after the Constitutional Court’s ruling to support the impeachment. South Korea's National Election Commission (NEC) has opened registration of presidential candidates earlier in the day.

