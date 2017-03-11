K for Karaoke! Individual Singing Booths Becoming New Craze in China (VIDEO)

Equipped with everything a singer needs in a usual karaoke den, these k-booths can be booked and paid online, and are able to save and send performances to friends on social media, who can rate them afterwards.

A standard booth will set you back US$0.73 per song and US$8.7 per hour in Shenzhen — more than double an hour per person at local chain karaoke parlours. But its accessibility and flexibility gives it an edge for singers in need of a quick fix.

This article appeared originally on China Daily Asia.