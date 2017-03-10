China Registers 26 Cases of Bird Flu in One Week

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to Xinhua news agency, the recent National Health and Family Planning Commission's statistics showed that the new cases of H7N9 avian influenza virus infection were registered on March 3-9.

The Chinese authorities enhanced monitoring of the epidemic and took additional measures to prevent the spread of infection.

The first case of a human contracting avian influenza virus of the H7N9 strain was registered in China in March 2013. China has imposed bans on poultry imports from affected countries. Curbs are already in place against some 60 nations, including Japan and South Korea.

In late February, the Chinese authorities reported the first genetic mutation of the H7N9 bird flu virus, which made it deadlier to poultry, and added that it posed no new threat to humans.

