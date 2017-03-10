Register
19:26 GMT +310 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force salute from Type 90 tanks at a parade during the Self-Defense Forces Day at Asaka Base, north of Tokyo (File)

    Tokyo's Rising Military Might Threatens to Upset Fragile Pacific Balance

    © AP Photo/ Shizuo Kambayashi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 41761

    Japan’s Defense Minister Tomomi Inada stated that the country’s Self-Defense Forces have the right to launch strikes against enemy territory, raising concerns about the prospects of Tokyo’s ongoing military buildup.

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
    Tickling Dragon's Underbelly: Japan, US Holding Unannounced Navy Drills in East China Sea
    Inada made this statement in response to the latest North Korean ballistic missile tests, adding that Tokyo considers all available means of protecting the national security, including military strikes against enemy targets abroad.

    However, it remains unclear whether this stance contradicts Japan’s pacifist constitution

    In recent years Tokyo has significantly increased the country’s defense budget, ramping up annual military spending up to $41.7 billion in 2016 and to $44.64 in 2017.

    In 2015 Japan’s parliament approved legislation that allows Japanese troops to be deployed overseas on combat missions and to participate in armed conflicts abroad, effectively overruling the nation’s previous ‘self-defense only’ policy.

    In 2016 Japan ranked seventh in the Global Firepower military strength rating, surpassing the military capabilities of countries like Turkey and Germany.

    The Japanese Self-Defense Forces have evolved into a full-fledged professional army of some 270,000 servicemen, 678 battle tanks, 2,800 wheeled armored vehicles and 2,500 artillery systems. Japan’s naval assets include 43 attack ships, 3 helicopter carriers, 27 mine-sweeper vessels and 17 submarines. The country’s air force boasts some 700 military aircraft, including 119 helicopters.

    Valery Kistanov, head of the Center of Japanese Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Far Eastern Studies, told RT that Japan’s military spending is likely bigger than the official estimates, and amounts to about $47 billion per year.

    "Japan's Self-Defense Forces became one of the most high-tech militaries in the world, so there are definitely some risks involved. If your neighbor has a rifle, and a loaded one at that, it’s hard to predict how the relations between you and him may change in the future. Maybe the rifle will be fired?" Kistanov said.

    He pointed out however that the military doctrines of both Russia and Japan rule out armed conflict between the two nations, and that Tokyo is more concerned about China and North Korea,

    "There are US military bases in Japan, and missile defense capabilities (in the region) are being ramped up under the pretext of responding to the North Korean threat. These tendencies obviously raise justified concerns in Russia as the expansion of missile defenses in the Far East poses a threat to Russian interests and security by default," Kistanov surmised.

    Related:

    Japan Considers First Strike Options Against North Korea
    N. Korea Says Recent Missile Drills Aimed at Striking US Military Base in Japan
    US Air Force at Japan's Yokota Base Accepts Delivery of New Super Hercules Jets
    Tags:
    prospects, international relations, armed forces, military buildup, Japan's Self-Defense Forces, Tomomi Inada, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Russia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    266 Reasons to Vote for Democrats
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok