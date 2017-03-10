Confirmed: Man Who Died in Kuala Lumpur Aiport Was Kim Jong-un's Brother

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A man believed to be Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and travelling under the name of Kim Chol, died on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by VX, a nerve agent is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations, but the North Korean embassy in Russia said that he died of a heart attack.

On March 8, the son of Kim Jong-nam posted a video address online.

© AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN Malaysia to Keep Communication Channel With N Korea Open Amid Diplomatic Fracas

The death of Kim Jong-nam ignited tensions between Malaysia and North Korea. The scandal erupted after the North Korean ambassador to Kuala Lumpur said that the Malaysian government had "something to conceal" with respect to the death of the Korean national on February 13. A number of foreign intelligence services have opined that Kim Jong-un could be involved in masterminding the murder of his half-brother, according to media reports.

Pyongyang temporarily banned Malaysian nationals from leaving North Korea until measures are taken to protect North Korean diplomats and nationals in Malaysia. Malaysia followed suit, issuing a directive that prohibits North Korean diplomatic staff from leaving the country.