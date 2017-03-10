Confirmed: Man Who Died in Kuala Lumpur Aiport Was Kim Jong-un's Brother

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A man believed to be Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and travelling under the name of Kim Chol, died on February 13 at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. According to Malaysian police, Kim was killed by VX, a nerve agent is classified as a weapon of mass destruction by the United Nations, but the North Korean embassy in Russia said that he died of a heart attack.
On March 8, the son of Kim Jong-nam posted a video address online.
Pyongyang temporarily banned Malaysian nationals from leaving North Korea until measures are taken to protect North Korean diplomats and nationals in Malaysia. Malaysia followed suit, issuing a directive that prohibits North Korean diplomatic staff from leaving the country.
