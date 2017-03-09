US Missile Defenses in S Korea May Undermine Regional, Global Stability - Moscow

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Latest reports on the start of the deployment of US THAAD missile defense systems in South Korea may fuel a new arms race in the region undermining regional and global stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"This move threatens to bring the most dangerous consequences for the international and regional stability," the ministry said in a statement.

"The security situation in the Asia-Pacific region is already complicated. And now a new destabilizing factor is appearing capable of hampering even further the resolution of the nuclear and other problems on the Korean peninsula and fueling an arms race in the region," the statement said.

