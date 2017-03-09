Afghan Forces Kill 17 Militants in Operations Across Nation

© AFP 2017/ NOOR MOHAMMAD Afghan Army Casualties Hit 10-Year High in 2016 - Presidential Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik)At least 17 militants were killed while five others were injured by the Afghan forces in a series of operations across the country in the past 24 hours, local media reported Thursday, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

The operations were conducted in the Afghan provinces of Wardak, Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar and Laghman, the TOLOnews outlet reported.

The forces also seized weapons and two motorbikes during the operation.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations, aimed at combating terrorism, across the country.

Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the IS terrorist groups, both outlawed in Russia.

