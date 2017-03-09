India Concerned With Violent Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Nepal

–

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)n Monday, a clash between the security forces and the supporters of Samyukta Loktrantrik Madhesi Morcha (SLMM), an alliance of seven parties, protesting against an election rally of the second biggest communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party, resulted in at least three people killed and dozens injured.

"We are seriously concerned at the recent violent clashes [in Nepal] and in which several people lost their lives… We urge all sides to exercise restraint and to avoid any action that may vitiate the atmosphere further," Baglay told reporters at a weekly media briefing.

Baglay added that India would continue supporting "efforts for peace, progress and stability in Nepal."

On Tuesday, according to media reports, the protesters blocked roads and attacked several government offices, which led to clashes with the police, in which nobody was injured.

