Register
17:39 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Nepalese police clash with Madhesi minority protesters at Raibiraj, Saptari District, some 240 kms southeast of Kathmandu on March 6, 2017

    India Concerned With Violent Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Nepal

    © AFP 2017/ SHREEDHAR POUDEL
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 3810

    New Delhi has serious concerns over several violent altercations between police and protesters in Nepal and calls on all sides to show restraint, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman, Gopal Baglay, said Thursday.

    Kathmandu, Nepal. File photo
    © Photo: Pixabay
    India to Lend Nepal $340 Mln for Infrastructure, International Rail Network
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) On Monday, a clash between the security forces and the supporters of Samyukta Loktrantrik Madhesi Morcha (SLMM), an alliance of seven parties, protesting against an election rally of the second biggest communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party, resulted in at least three people killed and dozens injured.

    "We are seriously concerned at the recent violent clashes [in Nepal] and in which several people lost their lives… We urge all sides to exercise restraint and to avoid any action that may vitiate the atmosphere further," Baglay told reporters at a weekly media briefing.

    Baglay added that India would continue supporting "efforts for peace, progress and stability in Nepal."

    On Tuesday, according to media reports, the protesters blocked roads and attacked several government offices, which led to clashes with the police, in which nobody was injured.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Nepal to Bring Free WiFi to Mount Everest
    Nepal Arrests Alleged Mastermind of India’s Deadliest Rail Accident
    From Tibet to Nepal: CIA Declassifies Files on UFO Sightings Over Himalayas
    Tags:
    clashes, security forces, Nepal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of International Geneva Motor Show
    Delight for the Eye: State-of-the-Art Cars of Geneva International Motor Show
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    A Taste of Their Own Medicine
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok