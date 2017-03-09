S Korea Mobilizes 8,400 Seoul Policemen Ahead of President Impeachment Verdict

–

TOKYO (Sputnik)Approximately 8,400 policemen have been mobilized in the South Korean capital of Seoul in order to tighten security in anticipation of the Constitutional Court's ruling on the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye due on Friday, media reported Thursday.

"We will dispatch enough police forces to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, the Constitutional Court and the National Assembly. Those who try to hamper the court's ruling or use violence to disobey the decision should be dealt with strictly," Lee Cheol-seong, Chief of the South Korean National Police Agency, said during a video conference with senior officials as quoted by Yonhap News Agency.

He also added that more forces would be mobilized on Friday.

At the moment police have reportedly surrounded the Constitutional Court’s building with 360 buses. Dozens of Park’s opponents are said to have gathered next to the court calling for the president's permanent ouster.

Park's impeachment in December 2016 followed a corruption scandal involving her close associate Choi Soon-sil, who did not hold any official post. Park was suspected of extorting money from the corporations, including Samsung, with Choi's assistance, as well as of letting her meddle in state affairs.

If the court approves the impeachment, the presidential election is to be held within 60 days after the ruling. Otherwise, Park will be immediately reinstated to serve out her term and the election will be held in December as scheduled.

