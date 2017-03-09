Death Toll Up to 49 in Daesh Attack on Kabul Hospital, 76 Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four Daesh terrorists stormed the hospital on Wednesday, one of them detonating a bomb at the entrance and the others heading inside. The Afghan security forces killed all four assailants following an hours-long battle.

The casualty toll from the attack on a military hospital in #Kabul rose to 49 dead & 76 injured. @MoPHAFG — Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) 9 марта 2017 г.

The previous toll stood at more than 30 dead and at least 70 injured.