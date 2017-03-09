Death Toll Up to 49 in Daesh Attack on Kabul Hospital, 76 Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Four Daesh terrorists stormed the hospital on Wednesday, one of them detonating a bomb at the entrance and the others heading inside. The Afghan security forces killed all four assailants following an hours-long battle.
The casualty toll from the attack on a military hospital in #Kabul rose to 49 dead & 76 injured. @MoPHAFG— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) 9 марта 2017 г.
The previous toll stood at more than 30 dead and at least 70 injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Brought to us by NATO and NATO allies. I keep begging them to stop this mess, but I guess there's too much money in it for the savages to stop themselves.
jas