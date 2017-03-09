Register
11:34 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Afghan policemen keep watch at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan

    India Terms Kabul Attack Most Deplorable Expression of Diabolical Designs

    © REUTERS/ Omar sobhani
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121860

    An expert says the Afghan state requires continued support from its allies to triumph against Daesh, Taliban and al-Qaeda.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — In a strongly-worded statement, India has described the terrorist attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul on Wednesday that killed 30 people as the most deplorable expression of the diabolical designs of terrorists.

    "The heinous attack on a hospital is the most deplorable expression of the diabolical designs of terrorists and those who continue to provide safe havens and sanctuaries to terrorists," reads a statement by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

    New Delhi expressed support to Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism and bringing perpetrators of terrorist violence to justice.

    With the latest terror attacks in Kabul and the first suspected Daesh attack in India, Afghanistan has become center-stage for New Delhi's foreign policy. In a recent meeting of India's foreign ministry officials with those of the US and China, Afghanistan was one of the hot topics of discussion.

    "Increased moral, diplomatic, and material support has emboldened the externally-sponsored militant networks bent on destroying the "Islamic Republic" and re-establishing an "Islamic Emirate" in Afghanistan. This will only strengthen the regressive narrative of good and bad terrorists and inevitably rework to the advantage of entities sponsoring them. This also means that Afghan people will have to face more violence this year," said Vishal Chandra, Research Fellow at the Institute of Defense Studies and Analyses, New Delhi and the author of The Unfinished War in Afghanistan: 2001-2014.

    The situation has been grim in Afghanistan with increasing clashes to control more territory by Daesh, Taliban and al-Qaeda in recent months. Last week, dozens were killed and wounded in coordinated attacks by Taliban, which wants US-led foreign troops expelled from Afghan soil, on a police station in Kabul. Earlier in February, Daesh had massacred six Red Cross workers and killed two dozen people in a suicide blast at the Afghan Supreme Court in Kabul.

    "Given the rising level of security threat, Afghan state requires sustained support to further build its capacities," Chandra added.

    Related:

    Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attack on Military Hospital in Kabul
    US Condemns Taliban's 'Callous' Attack in Kabul as 'Extraordinary Cowardice'
    Daesh Leader Suspected of Major Kabul Attacks Killed in Afghanistan
    Tags:
    terrorism, Daesh, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, Taliban, al-Qaeda, Vishal Chandra, India, Afghanistan, Kabul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      armor
      India 's eyes are open: we are dealing with diabolical forces, yes , the Devil, Satan, is in charge. May the whole world come quickly to the same conclusion, and be united to help Russia fight them, a united front should be created , over the heads of the powerful, moneyed, Elites In power in the so-called 'rich' part of the world.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok