Register
08:32 GMT +309 March 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch Comes Closer to Japanese Land Than Ever

    © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 16150

    The ballistic missiles launched by North Korea on Monday landed in the closest proximity to Japanese land, media report.

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177) and USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). (File)
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Japan Considers First Strike Options Against North Korea
    TOKYO (Sputnik) – On Monday, the US Defense Department confirmed that North Korea carried out multiple launches of medium-range ballistic missiles.

    Out of four missiles, three landed 300-350 kilometers (186-217 miles) from Akita Prefecture, located in the northwest of Japan’s main island of Honshu; one missile landed about 200 kilometers (around 124 miles) from the prefecture, the closest proximity to Japan in the history of North Korea’s missile launches, the NHK broadcaster said on Thursday citing a government analysis.

    Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said on Thursday that her country was not excluding any response measures within the international legal framework in connection with the missile launches.

    South Korea has expanded the list of products banned for export to North Korea following Pyongyang’s new missile activities, according to South Korean media. The banned products can be used in nuclear weapon production and for missile programs.

    Related:

    The Korean Crisis, the US' Next Phase of Pan-Eurasian Containment
    UN Security Council Must Discuss Further Actions to Affect N. Korea Policy
    'Difficult to Stop': THAAD Deployment in S Korea 'Undermines Diplomatic Trust'
    China Unveils Deescalation Plan for Korean Peninsula
    Tags:
    missile launch, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Russian Women Rocking Traditionally Male-Dominated Occupations
    Real-Life Superwoman
    Real-Life Superwoman
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok