UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)The UN Security Council should discuss further steps to put pressure over North Korea in relation to its ballistic missile launches, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations Koro Bessho told reporters on Wednesday.

"The Security Council should be discussing what further actions take, what we should be doing in order to change the course of DPRK’s [North Korea] policies," Bessho said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN Security Council held closed consultations on North Korea urgently called at the request of the United States and Japan.

