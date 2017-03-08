Samsung Studying Reports About CIA Usage of Smart TVs for Surveillance

TOKYO (Sputnik) – The South Korean company Samsung is studying the media reports citing the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) could have used smart TVs for surveillance, the company’s press service told Sputnik.

“Protecting consumers’ privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung. We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter,” the press service said.

On Tuesday, WikiLeaks began publishing what it said was a large archive of classified CIA-related files. The whistleblowing project said that CIA and the UK Security Service MI5 had devised a technology allowing to turn on a Samsung smart TV set's audio recording capabilities remotely.