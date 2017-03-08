Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attack on Military Hospital in Kabul

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least three people were killed and 54 more injured, the TOLOnews broadcaster said, citing the Public Health Ministry.

© AFP 2017/ NOOR MOHAMMAD Afghan Army Casualties Hit 10-Year High in 2016 - Presidential Adviser

The majority of victims are hospitals’ employees, the news outlet added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a group of suicide attackers entered the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital after an explosion at an entrance gate.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

The lack of control and instability turned the country into home to the largest opium poppy production and distribution network in the world.