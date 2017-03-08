Im-Perfect-o: Philippine Parliament Refuses to Confirm Yasay as FM Over Passport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Commission of Appointments of the Philippines' Congress rejected the nomination of the official, who has been the acting secretary for eight months, the CNN Philippines broadcaster reported.

The media outlet added that the eligibility of the official was put into question due to the reports of Perfecto Yasay 's US passport, despite the official's denial of application for the US citizenship.

According to the broadcaster, the official should immediately vacate his post.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte offered Yasay to serve as an acting Foreign Affairs secretary in May 2016.