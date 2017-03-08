Slain Kim Jong-nam's Son Breaks Silence and Releases VIDEO Address

TOKYO (Sputnik) – A video of an individual, claiming to be the son of Kim Jong-nam, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been posted on social media.

"My name is Kim Han-sol from North Korea, part of the Kim family … My father has been killed a few days ago. I'm currently with my mother and my sister … We hope this gets better soon," the man said in a video issued by the Cheollima Civil Defense group of North Korean defectors on Tuesday.

There is no information when and where the video was made.

The Cheollima Civil Defense said that three members of Kim Jong-nam’s family sought refuge and were moved to a safe place.

© AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN Malaysia to Keep Communication Channel With N Korea Open Amid Diplomatic Fracas

According to the group, four countries provided support for Kim Han-sol, including the Netherlands, the United States and China.

The video’s authenticity needs to be confirmed but South Korean intelligence officials told the NHK broadcaster that the man on the video was likely to be Kim Han-sol.

A man believed to be Kim Jong-nam was killed on February 13 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport. The highly toxic gas was smeared on his face as he was about to board a flight to Macau. Kim is believed to be killed by a VX nerve agent classified by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.