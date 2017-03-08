Japanese Parliament Adopts Resolution Condemning N. Korean Missile Launches

© REUTERS/ Cabinet Public Relations Office Japan, US Leaders Agree to Hold 2+2 Format Talks Amid N. Korean Missile Launches

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Japanese upper house of parliament has adopted a resolution condemning recent North Korean missile launches, which threaten the security of the international community, media reported Wednesday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the resolution was adopted unanimously.

The ballistic missile launches are unacceptable, as they are posing threat for ships and aircraft as well as threatening the security of the world community and Japan in particular, the media outlet said citing the document.

The danger of nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches has reached a new level, according to the resolution.

On Monday, media reported that North Korea fired four ballistic missiles, and three landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missiles did not inflict any damages. South Korean military claimed that the missiles had flown more than 600 miles.

On Tuesday, Pyongyang said that the launches were a successful drill to strike US military facilities located in Japan.