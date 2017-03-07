Register
18:39 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses a pair of binoculars to watch live ammunition firing drills. (File)

    Kim Jong Un Supervises Ballistic Rocket Drill of KPA Strategic Force (PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ KCNA via KNS
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 6520

    Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea, chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK and supreme commander of the Korean People's Army (KPA), supervised a ballistic rocket-launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA on the spot.

    PYONGYANG (KCNA) — Involved in the drill were Hwasong artillery units of the KPA Strategic Force tasked to strike the bases of the US imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency.

    See Sputnik's slide-show below featuring Kim Jong Un at the drills:

    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    • Launch ballistic rockets
      Launch ballistic rockets
      © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    • Launch ballistic rockets
      Launch ballistic rockets
      © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
      © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    1 / 6
    © Photo: DPRK's EMBASSY IN RUSSIA
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

    Respected Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un learned in detail about the preparations for fire strike while going round the ballistic rocket launching grounds.

    Passengers watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing ballistic missiles, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Hong-Ji
    Russia Calls for Restraint After North Korea's New Missile Launch
    At an observation post he was briefed on a launching plan and gave an order to start the drill.

    Feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets, he appreciated that Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force are very good at organizing and commanding fire strikes and strictly ensuring rapid and simultaneous fire strikes.

    The four ballistic rockets launched simultaneously are so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation, he said.

    Praising once again the Hwasong artillerymen for successfully concluding the drill for launching ballistic rockets simultaneously, he added that it is a great pride of the Party and state, army and people to have such strongest one as the KPA Strategic Force equipped with Korean-style powerful ballistic rockets and Juche-based fire strike methods.

    Moscow sights
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Kremlin Voices Concern, Urges Restraint Over North Korea's Missile Launches
    He gave the officials accompanying him the tasks to be fulfilled to strictly establish a monolithic leadership system and commanding and managing system of the Supreme Commander over the strategic force, further round off the Juche-based rocket striking methods put on an actual, scientific and modern basis, continuously develop Korean-style ultra-precision and intellectually promoted rockets and bolster them in quality and quantity.

    He ordered the KPA Strategic Force to keep highly alert as required by the grim situation in which an actual war may break out anytime, and get fully ready to promptly move, take positions and strike so that it can open fire to annihilate the enemies once the Party Central Committee issues an order.

    Expressing expectation and belief that the Hwasong artillerymen of the KPA Strategic Force would successfully discharge their sacred mission and duty as creditable nuclear force of the Workers' Party of Korea in the death-defying struggle against the enemies, he had a photo session with them.

    Accompanying him were Ri Pyong Chol, Kim Jong Sik and other leading officials of the WPK Central Committee and scientists and technicians in the nuclear weapon and rocket research fields.

    Related:

    Russia to Deal With Challenge of US Missile Defense in S Korea - Senator
    Japan, US Leaders Agree to Hold 2+2 Format Talks Amid N. Korean Missile Launches
    Trump, Abe Hold Phone Conversation Over North Korea Missile Launch
    UN Secretary-General: North Korea Missile Launches Undermine Regional Stability
    N. Korea Says Recent Missile Drills Aimed at Striking US Military Base in Japan
    Tags:
    ballistic missile, military drills, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    Russian Army Holds Beauty and Skill Contest for Female Soldiers
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok